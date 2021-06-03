CLINTON, Iowa -- A forensic pathologist today testified that he believes a Dubuque County woman killed herself based on autopsy and investigation reports.
The statements came on the fifth day of testimony in the second-degree murder trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29. He is accused of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017, though he maintains that she stabbed herself.
Buelow previously was convicted of second-degree murder for Link’s death in a 2018 trial. He was serving a 50-year prison sentence when the Iowa Supreme Court last year upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s conviction, granting him a new trial. The appellate court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence during Buelow’s initial trial.
The second trial is taking place in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case.
Called by the defense, forensic pathologist Dr. Brad Randall testified this morning that Link's death was a suicide after examining documents related to her death. Randall said he now primarily does consulting work for defense attorneys in criminal cases.
"I think that the decedent inflicted these wounds on herself," Randall testified. "… The pattern of the injuries on the chest, the orientation that they suggest the knife had to be held in, those injuries would have had to occur with Link using the weapon."
Link was found with three stab wounds to her chest, two of which were fatal. Randall said that while it's uncommon to have someone stab themselves multiple times in a suicide, he has seen it in previous cases that he worked on.
Two cuts found on Link's hand, one on her pinky and the other on her ring finger, also suggest that she held the knife herself, Randall said. If Link had grabbed the knife to defend herself from an attack, he said, there would be more cuts on her hand.
"If they were defensive wounds, they would be the most unusual defensive wounds I’d ever seen," he said.
Randall added that Link's mental health records also suggest that her death was a suicide. Previous testimony showed the Link was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder in her life.
The drugs and alcohol that Link had in her system at her time of death also played a contributing factor, Randall said.
"I think that what I saw here appeared to be an impulsive behavior," he said. "I saw nothing to suggest that she was thinking of suicide prior to the stab wounds being inflicted."
Forensic consultant and analyst Michael Maloney also started his testimony before the court's lunch break. He said he did a crime scene reconstruction for the defense but noted that his work cannot determine the manner of death.
The trial will resume with Maloney's testimony at 1:15 p.m. today.