DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dyersville software developer is running to represent most of Dubuque County outside of the city of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Democrat Ryan Quinn, 42, will challenge incumbent Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, for the District 57 seat in the Nov. 3 election. Quinn did not run in the primary but accepted the Democratic nomination at a special nomination convention recently.
Quinn said he has volunteered for political campaigns throughout his life, but he was inspired to launch his own when he saw that no one had stepped up to challenge Lundgren.
“It really comes down to the fact that I learned we do not have anyone running,” Quinn said. “I saw an unopposed election, and I think people really should have a choice.”
Lundgren did not respond to calls seeking comment for this story.
Quinn has lived in Dubuque County for the past 14 years, with the last four in Dyersville. Throughout his career, he has specialized in software development for companies including DigitalOcean and MongoDB.
Quinn said he is most passionate about restoring funding to Iowa’s schools, arguing that funding increases would give districts resources to expand educational offerings. He said he also wants the state to better promote teachers by increasing pay and allowing for more collective bargaining rights.
“It’s extremely important that we allow our teachers to organize and have a voice,” Quinn said. “In Iowa, they are limited right now in what they can do.”
Quinn said he also wants to improve access to health care for all Iowans, including making it more affordable. While he did not have specific proposals to improve the current health care infrastructure, Quinn said he plans to seek input from local health professionals to determine which facets of the industry need to be changed.
“I know a lack of health care accessibility affects the people around me,” Quinn said. “We need to talk with people in that industry and figure out what needs to be done.”
Quinn said he also supports increasing the minimum wage. Pointing to the ongoing pandemic, he said it is more important than ever that all workers receive a “living” wage. While he noted that a $15 hourly minimum wage was a popular option, Quinn said he ultimately believes the minimum wage should be determined based on the cost of living in Iowa.
“Right now, we are asking people to go out and risk their health for $10 an hour,” Quinn said. “What we need is a wage that allows people to put food on the table. The success of Iowa is really the success of us all.”
Steve Drahozal, chairman of the Dubuque County Democratic Party, spoke highly of Quinn and his chances in the election.
“He is young and very intelligent,” Drahozal said. “We definitely think he is a formidable challenger, and we’re looking forward to taking back District 57.”