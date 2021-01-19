Dubuque County Conservation staff and volunteers will lead a free ice-fishing workshop Friday, Jan. 22, at Mud Lake, 22312 Golf Lake Road.
The Forest School of Learning: Ice Fishing program is best-suited for ages 7 and up, according to a social media post.
All equipment and bait will be provided. This event is a weather-dependent activity and can be canceled if ice conditions are not safe.
Participants should dress appropriately for outdoor activity and wear a mask or face covering.
Participants over age 16 will need to have an Iowa fishing license.
Register at https://bit.ly/3p0qeD0.