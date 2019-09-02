Two ambulances left Dubuque today and headed south in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.
The Category 4 storm is expected to move "dangerously close to the Florida east coast" from tonight through Wednesday night, according to National Hurricane Center.
Two two-person crews and two ambulances from Paramount Ambulance, along with additional medical supplies, left Dubuque today in response. Paramount reports that it is a network provider under American Medical Response's contract with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"We anticipate the crews will be on a 7-14 day activation, but that can change as the situation evolves," Paramount said in a press release. "The crews will stay in the area as long as needed."
It stated that Paramount was the "only Iowa-based ambulance service participating in disaster relief deployment."
The company noted that the deployment of staff and ambulances to the south will not impact its ability to continue to provide services in the Dubuque area.