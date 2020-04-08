An agreement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources approved this week could save the City of Dubuque from having to make costly upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant.
Dubuque City Council members signed off on the pact, billed in a press release from Sand County Foundation, of Madison, Wis., as the "first of its kind."
The release states that the foundation is an agricultural conservation nonprofit that negotiated the agreement.
Under the agreement, the city would receive credit toward meeting water-quality requirements under a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit for urban and agricultural conservation practices that it implements in watersheds throughout the county in conjunction with other groups.
To further reduce nitrogen and phosphorus levels in the effluent released into the Mississippi River from the city’s relatively new treatment plant under the permit would require an estimated $11 million in upgrades, according to city staff.
Excess nitrogen and phosphorus that make their way into the Mississippi can hinder treatment of drinking water and suffocate aquatic life.
Under the agreement, the city would commit to achieving its reduction goals by 2032 through payments made to farmers and landowners in exchange for the implementation of conservation practices that improve water quality.
"Having an agreement in place that makes economic sense for the farmer, city and county will really help move the needle as it relates to both water quality and (flooding)," said Eric Schmechel, Dubuque Soil and Water Conservation District watershed coordinator, in the release.
