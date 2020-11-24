The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tony D. Hull, 23, of 37 W. 15th St., Apt. 3, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Monday at his residence on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Melissa A. Jones, 25, of the same address, on Monday in the area of White and East 22nd streets.
- Troy R. Stodala, 43, and Hali S. Smith, 28, both of 1684 W. Third St., were both arrested at about 7 p.m. Sunday at their residence on warrants charging one count of child endangerment each.
- Donald A. Puccio, 56, of 1455 Washington St., No. 1, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West 17th Street on charges of interference with official acts causing injury, simulated public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Court documents state that Officer Brianna Marzette was injured during the course of arresting Puccio.
- Danielle J. Ritchie, 34, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Eagle Country Market, 1800 Elm St., on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that she assaulted Officer Ethan Lembke while being arrested.
- Jason D. Laaker, 42, of rural Dubuque, reported fraud resulting in the theft of $5,000 at about 10:20 a.m. Friday.