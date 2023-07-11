Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Dyersville, Iowa.
A gelato and Italian ice store recently opened in Dyersville.
Millwork Creamery — located at 210 Second St. NE, next to Textile Brewing Co. — held its grand opening July 3. The business is owned by Jerry and Robin Gebhard.
“It exceeded our expectations as far as customers,” Robin Gebhard said. “We ran out (of product) the other night and had to close early.”
The business makes all of its gelato and Italian ice in small batches, with a variety of toppings for customers to choose. Gebhard said the business also sells cookies from Dyersville coffee shop Brew & Brew.
The store follows in the footsteps of Robin Gebhard’s father, Robert Mazzone, who started Mazzone’s Italian Ice in Chicago in the 1960s.
“Our kids were all here for the grand opening, (and) our grandkids,” Gebhard said. “It’s a family thing. I’m doing my version of my dad’s thing. And I think gelato is popular, and I learned how to make it.”
Gebhard said flavors of the shop’s products will rotate, but she plans to keep the popular gelato flavors of vanilla bean, chocolate and salted caramel, as well as lemon and raspberry Italian ice. Other flavors the business has offered so far include birthday cake, bubblegum and blueberry pie.
Gebhard said she plans to open Millwork Mercantile later this year in the same building as Millwork Creamery. The new business will offer a variety of items, such as art, kitchenware and wellness items.
In the meantime, Gebhard and her husband are focused on the creamery.
“I can’t say enough about the support of this town and visitors, as well,” Gebhard said. “There have been days when this whole place is full. ... We’re still getting our mojo. Really, the thing that makes us happiest after a 12-hour day on our feet is all the little kids and families being happy.”
Millwork Creamery is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. on the weekend. More information can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/millworkcreamery.
Dyersville accounting firm growing in new space
A Dyersville accounting and tax firm has grown into its new, larger space.
BAC Certified Public Accountants moved in November to 1845 Eighth St. SE, the former site of Pizza Hut. The firm previously was located in downtown Dyersville at 117 Third St. SE.
“The community and surrounding areas really supported local CPA service,” said BAC founder and Chief Visionary Ryan Brinkman. “We’ve seen really great growth in the marketplace.”
Brinkman said BAC started in 2018, and the move to downtown Dyersville occurred in 2019. The firm offers accounting and financial services, including tax planning, financial and accounting outsourcing and “vision planning,” which helps businesses plan for their future and outline goals.
Once the BAC staff grew to seven, Brickman said, the firm began searching for a new commercial space to accommodate its continued growth.
Brinkman said the staff of 13 now fits well inside the new space. The site also offers improved parking for both employees and clients.
He said people still will be able to see elements of the old Pizza Hut in the firm’s space.
“We embraced the Pizza Hut look,” he said. “We kept the windows. We kept some of the corner window features. Now when you walk into the space, you can tell its the old Pizza Hut, but there’s nothing old in here.”
BAC can be reached at 833-222-2721. More information on the firm can be found online at cpa-bac.com.
New Dyersville cafe aims to create place for families
A new cafe in Dyersville aims to offer a place both children and parents enjoy.
The Play Cafe opened June 24 at 224 Second Ave. NE, next to the restaurant Fuse. This is the second The Play Cafe location opened by Cedar Rapids resident Jen English, with the first opening in Marion, Iowa, a year ago.
“The main thing is we see a need for places for parents to relax,” English said. “The world is kind of intense right now, and toddlers are intense. A lot of parents, especially moms, need a place that they feel safe for their kids to go to and where parents feel they are not going to be judged for having kids being kids.”
English described The Play Cafe as having a “coffee shop vibe with a playground inside.” She noted that the café is not yet a full-service coffee shop, but snacks and drinks are available for purchase.
“We see a need for it, especially in rural Iowa, but we’re testing it out first,” she said. “... We’re trying to see what the communities are interested in before we go all in.
Children can play freely at the business, and English said The Play Cafe also hosts private events on weekends such as birthday parties and baby showers.
English said the decision to open the cafe location in Dyersville came from a combination of the “beautiful” location available for the business, the need for more family establishments in the community and the number of tourists who explore the town.
“My main hope really is just creating community and unity for families,” English said. “They say it takes a village to raise kids, then the village isn’t there when you need them. We’re really trying to create that for families.”
The Play Cafe is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Monday, and admission is $5 per child. The business can also be found online at crplaycafe.com and on Facebook.