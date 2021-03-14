One person was injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon in downtown Dubuque.
Aaron Schmitz, 20, of Dubuque, was eastbound on East 16th Street at 2:20 p.m. Friday when he drove through a stop sign, hitting a vehicle that was southbound on Jackson Street, according to a Dubuque police report.
The impact to the passenger side caused the vehicle driven by Pauline Otting, 65, of Shullsburg, Wis., to roll onto its top.
Otting was taken to MercyOne to be treated for lower back pain. Schmitz was charged with a stop sign violation.