One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dubuque.
Diya M. Lockett, 20, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Lockett was traveling south on Pasadena Drive at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday when she stopped at the stop sign but failed to yield upon entering the roadway at the intersection with Hillcrest Road and her vehicle struck one driven west on Hillcrest by Dalton M. Avenarius, 19, of Dubuque.
Lockett was cited with failure to obey or yield at a stop sign, failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to have a valid driver’s license.