SCALES MOUND, Ill. – The new school superintendent in Scales Mound will meet the community during a meeting this week.
Marybeth DeLaMar will meet residents from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, in the school library, 210 Main St., according to a press release.
The release states that DeLaMar will take the role of superintendent and pre-kindergarten through second-grade principal July 1.
Face coverings are required and only 50 people will be allowed into the building at one time.
DeLaMar previously served as principal of Franklin Elementary School in Park Ridge, Ill. She replaces Bill Caron, who will retire at the end of the school year. He has served in the role since July 2015.