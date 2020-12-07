DICKEYVILLE, Wis. – Authorities say an injured man faces a drunk-driving charge after a rollover crash early Friday morning in Grant County.
Justin Malloy, 22, of Platteville, was taken to a Dubuque hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that authorities were notified at 3:06 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 151 near Hill Climb Road in Paris Township.
Malloy was traveling north on U.S. 151 when he lost control of his vehicle, according to the release. The vehicle entered the ditch and became airborne down an embankment before overturning several times.
Malloy faces a charge of operating while intoxicated, according to the release.