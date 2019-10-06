CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade’s citywide cleanup event will be held Saturday, Oct. 12.
Collection is limited to two large items and the equivalent of four 33-gallon garbage cans per household. Wood and metal must be separated into manageable bundles.
Appliances and TVs will be picked up curbside and require a $15 tag, which is available at Cascade City Hall.
The Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency will be on-site to collect electronics, hazardous and household cleaners, motor oil, oil filters, household fluorescent items, mercury and halogen bulbs, sharps (in rigid containers), rechargeable batteries, ink/toner cartridges and oil-based and latex paint. Laptops, computer monitors and items with a screen require a $15 tag, which is available at City Hall.
Items not approved for pickup include tires, car batteries, business/farm chemicals, waste, explosives, ammunition, diethyl ether and picric acid.
Residents should have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.