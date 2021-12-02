DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County property owners could be partially liable for a nearly $80 million hospital project if the county-owned health care institution is unable to generate sufficient revenue to satisfy annual debt payments.
Administrators of Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and experts say that outcome is low based on the hospital’s cash flow history and projections. But the revelation at a county board meeting this week that taxpayers could be partially liable has county supervisors concerned.
“We’re backed into a corner,” said Supervisor Kriss Marion. “Who would say no to this kind of deal? The federal government is generous with these types of projects. … (But) we seem to have designed a project that we are underprepared to pay for.”
Health care providers agree that the current hospital, constructed in 1952, is antiquated and requires millions of dollars to remediate. But administrators said doing so would not address structural inefficiencies nor space shortages.
Instead, they proposed a 75,000-square-foot facility on a 36-acre parcel south of Darlington. Construction is estimated to cost $51.5 million, but accounting for interest, the bill would increase to about $79.5 million.
A second project to construct a new county skilled-nursing home to replace Lafayette Manor now is being considered separately.
Compeer Financial has offered to finance the hospital project in concert with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Hospital administrators expect the USDA to approve its loan application next year.
About $5.2 million in private borrowing will come from Compeer, which will accrue interest at an estimated 4.5% over 30 years.
The remaining dollars, which function as a construction loan, would accrue interest at about 2.25% for two years and then be refinanced into two types USDA bonds after construction is complete in 2023.
About $31.3 million in revenue bonds will incur an estimated 2.25% interest over 40 years and $15 million in general obligation bonds — for which the county is liable — will incur 2.25% interest over 20 years.
The county’s financial planner estimated that in fiscal year 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital generated about $1.6 million annually to pay debt service. But hospital officials and consultants expect that figure to increase to $2.3 million due to growth in hospital services and increased Medicare reimbursements.
“Should we get more efficient space, we could actually accommodate more days” to provide patient services, said hospital CEO Kathy Kuepers.
The county would agree to provide funding if the hospital does not generate enough revenue to pay off its debt. The USDA even could require the county to tax property owners up to the full amount to cover the annual $935,502 interest payment for the $15 million in general obligation bonds.
Under that scenario, the property mill rate would increase by 71 cents, meaning an owner of a $100,000 property would pay an extra $71 annually.
The supervisors will deliberate at their Tuesday, Dec. 7, meeting whether to approve the borrowing of $51.5 million and to purchase of the property. They will put the matter to a vote on Dec. 14.
If the supervisors delay their decision beyond Dec. 31, the hospital would lose the terms of its loan offer from Compeer and the right of first refusal on the property.
“At some point, we have to make a decision,” said hospital Chief Operating Officer Molly Wiegel.