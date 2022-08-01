Fifteen-year-old Girl Scout Dianne Miller was excited to meet her date at a Scout-sponsored dance in 1955. But it turned out he wasn’t what she expected.

“I didn’t like him,” said the now-Dianne Heim, 81. “He was a turkey. So, I ended up meeting Dick, who had never had a date before.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.