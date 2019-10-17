A Dubuque man faces a felony arson charge after police said he set fire to his front door after locking himself out while his daughter was inside.
Raymond W. Callis Jr., 32, of 620 W. Locust St., was arrested at about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of first-degree arson and child endangerment-bodily injury. He has a hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on Oct. 30.
Court documents state that Callis woke up at about 6 a.m. Tuesday and stepped outside his residence to have a cigarette but accidentally locked himself out. He unsuccessfully tried to “open or break several of the windows.”
“Raymond Callis stated that he then doused his apartment door with lighter fluid and set the door on fire,” documents state. “Raymond stood by with a bucket of water. He advised that his intent was to melt the weather stripping, so he could pry the door open.”
His 1-year-old daughter was sleeping inside at the time, and an upstairs tenant also was at home.
Police were called by Callis’ aunt, who owns the duplex, at about 7:10 p.m. after Callis called her and reported setting the fire earlier in the day to try to get back into his residence, documents state.