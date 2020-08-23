Southwest Arterial opens
Four years of construction — and decades of effort — culminated Monday with the opening of the Southwest Arterial in Dubuque.
“We’re very proud,” said Bob Schiesl, Dubuque’s assistant city engineer. “This has been a project that has been 30-plus years in the making, so it’s really a historic, milestone achievement.”
The six-mile, four-lane highway connects U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park. The City of Dubuque, Dubuque County and Iowa Department of Transportation worked together on the $183.6 million project.
The road is expected to help reduce truck traffic through Dubuque, improve safety and open up opportunities for local economic growth.
“Four years of work is finally coming to fruition,” said Hugh Holak, DOT resident construction engineer. “It will be a major accomplishment to have the new arterial completed.”
Just before 2 p.m. Monday, some of the first drivers were already testing out the new road, though traffic was light in the road’s first hours open to the public.
City rejects request to modify mask mandate
City Council members on Monday rejected a request from Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce to modify its mask mandate.
Council members voted unanimously to receive and file a request from the chamber to remove a provision from the recently approved mandate requiring the wearing of face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The provision in question states local businesses should withhold service to customers not wearing face coverings, and all council members made it very clear they were not in favor of its removal.
Prior to that, chamber President Molly Grover said the request was made after several businesses reached out to the chamber regarding concerns they have over the provision and the negative impact they believe it will have on their businesses.
Grover said it “shifts the enforcement of the law to businesses.”
Residents reconsider landmarks named for Platteville’s founder
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A deeper understanding of southwest Wisconsin history is causing some in Platteville to question how the community honors its founder.
Recent citywide discussions of equity and inclusion prompted by the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement have turned to local landmarks named after John Rountree.
“In 2020, it’s high time that people carefully consider the legacy of place names,” said Eugene Tesdahl, a University of Wisconsin- Platteville history professor. “I think history must inform what we do in the present.”
Rountree platted the city that grew around the mining settlement he founded in 1827. He later served as the first postmaster of the Driftless region, a judge, and state senator and assemblyman.
But Rountree’s legacy is complicated by the recent finding, unearthed by Tesdahl and several UW-P students, that he owned three slaves in violation of state and territorial law.
Now, the community is pondering whether its monuments and dedications should be altered.
American Airlines halts service to Dubuque
The airline will drop all 3 daily flights from its schedule between Oct. 7 and Nov. 3.
American Airlines will halt air service to Dubuque Regional Airport for at least one month starting in October, citing low demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It didn’t come as a surprise, but I was hoping we would never get to this point,” said Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol on Thursday. “Hopefully, it’s just a month that we’re looking at.” American announced it will drop flights to Dubuque and 14 other smaller U.S. cities from its schedule covering Oct. 7 to Nov. 3. Spokeswoman Andrea Koos wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the suspension includes all three daily flights to Dubuque.
The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel and huge losses for the carriers. Airlines and their labor unions are seeking billions in new taxpayer relief.
“ This is the first step as American continues to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks,” the airline said in a prepared statement.
Council adopts code of ethics
Dubuque City Council members unanimously agreed recently to include the development and adoption of a code of ethics, including regarding the use of social media, as a “high” priority for the next 18 months.
“We had some dirty laundry aired on Facebook. We had an illegal recording made of a council closed session,” Council Member Ric Jones said. “We had all kinds of breaches of confidentiality.”
The move follows council approval in January of a new code of conduct, which came as Mayor Roy Buol unsuccessfully pursued sanctions against former Council Member Jake Rios for sharing materials from closed-door council discussions of the city manager’s job performance.
Buol said disclosure of the closed-door council meetings forever eroded his trust and confidence in being able to effectively work with the prior council.