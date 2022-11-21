After a successful debut in 2021, Cascade’s Christmas in the Park is returning for its second year with a few changes.
Bailey O’Brien, a member of the event committee, said the first Christmas in the Park was a popular success despite only having four weeks of planning.
“We thought of doing this event after a Cascade Heart and Soul meeting last year,” O’Brien said. “They did some brainstorming about things we could do in town, and this Christmas event was one of them. We only had about four weeks to plan it last year, so it was very much a first year ‘see how the event goes.’”
It was held in Riverview Park and featured children’s crafts, a few vendors, a lighting ceremony, live music and Santa Claus arriving in a helicopter on a nearby field.
“We were really happy with how everything turned out,” said O’Brien. “We had a good crowd and I think people really enjoyed the activities we had, visiting Santa and everything else that was a part of the day.”
This year, the location has changed to Cascade Community Park due to the construction of a new Riverview Park gazebo. Because of the location change, there will be no lighting ceremony this year. The committee plans to return to Riverview Park for the 2023 celebration.
The event will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. This year’s general outline is similar to last year’s. The library will start with a Christmas book reading in the park at 2:30 p.m. before Santa and Mrs. Claus land on the baseball field in their helicopter at 3:45 p.m. and greet children throughout the event. From 3 to 5 p.m., children will have access to crafts and activities while waiting in line to visit Santa. Vendors will be available throughout the event, with Bird’s Food Truck open from 3 to 6 p.m. The library will also be selling items to fundraise for the new library building. There will be no live music this year.
The setup will be by Aquin Catholic School’s Matthew 25 group, which also helped out last year.
O’Brien said, “We really enjoyed the event last year. We thought it was a good turnout and are looking forward to this year. We hope everyone can come and get the Christmas spirit started for the year.”
