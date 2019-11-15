The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Timothy E. Gremmel, 27, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East 21st and Jackson streets on charges of providing false identification and possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants charging three probation violations.
- Diangelo D. Washington, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at about 11:10 pm.
- Wednesday in the 1900 block of Jackson Street on a charge of voluntary absence from custody and a Johnson County, Iowa, warrant. Court documents state that Washington did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. from work release on Aug. 18.
- Hy-Vee, 2395 Northwest Arterial, reported the theft of merchandise worth $781 at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday from the store.
- Dionne T. Hughes, 48, of Bellevue, Iowa, reported the theft of an $800 smartphone between 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. Sunday from 2150 Twin Valley Drive.
Daniel J. Scott, 62, of 2119 Rhomberg Ave., No. 1, reported the theft of $1,050 between Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from his residence.