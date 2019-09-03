With the field of candidates seeking Dubuque City Council positions now set, the city is reminding residents of rules regarding political signs.
Ten candidates are running for four council seats that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election. Six of those candidates will square off in two races during a primary election on Oct. 8.
The Nov. 5 ballot also will feature four seats on the Dubuque Community School Board.
In Dubuque, political signs cannot be placed in any public right of way or in “visibility triangles,” which the city defines as “10 feet in each direction of a street corner,” according to a press release.
“If a sign is inadvertently placed on the public right of way, the city’s Public Works Department may move the sign back on to your property and attach a green slip noting the violation,” the release states. “If the city receives a complaint about a sign, city staff will inspect the sign to determine the actual right-of-way location, which might be more than 10 feet from the edge of the street or curb.”
The city also notes that political signs cannot be placed on medians, utility poles, trees or other objects in the right of way.
For more information, visit cityofdubuque.org/politicalsigns or call 563-589-4210.