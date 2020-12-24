A felon who sold drugs and two guns to a person working with Dubuque police has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.
James Bell III, 33, of Rock Island, Ill., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to three years, one month in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Bell this summer pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location, in this case, a park; using a “communication facility” — a phone — to commit a felony drug crime; and possession of a firearm by a felon and a person convicted of domestic violence.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that evidence showed that Bell used a phone on Nov. 21, 2017, to set up the sale of marijuana near Orange Park and later that day sold marijuana near that park to a person working with police.
On Dec. 7, 2017, Bell sold two handguns to a person working with police and sold marijuana to another person. Bell had been convicted in 2007 in Cook County, Ill., of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and in 2010 and 2011 in Dubuque County of domestic assault causing injury.