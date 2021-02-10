Question: Is it illegal to have a persons with disabilities placard dangling from your rearview mirror? Also, would it be illegal to have a face mask dangling from the mirror? What would any citations be, if so?
Answer: Iowa Code mandates that disability parking placards should only be displayed on a rearview mirror when a vehicle is parked, according to Dubuque Police Lt. Ted McClimon. The placard could obstruct the view of a driver when a vehicle is in motion, he wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
A citation could be issued to people who display the placards while driving, McClimon wrote. The fine would be $200, but fees and court costs would bring the total payment to $285.
However, he noted that this particular citation is given very infrequently, if at all.
“I’ll be honest, in my almost 20 years, I don’t know of anybody being cited for that, but the code is there,” he said in an interview.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some drivers also have been hanging face masks on their rearview mirrors.
McClimon said a face mask hanging from the rearview mirror doesn’t fall under the state’s code related to obstructed views, but that’s because this practice only recently emerged.
Question: Which vehicle has the right-of-way if one vehicle is stopped at the stop sign when leaving Lowe’s on Menard Court and an oncoming vehicle is turning left from the street onto Crescent Ridge?
Answer: The busy intersection long has prompted confusion among some drivers.
McClimon wrote in an email that the vehicle turning from Menard Court onto Crescent Ridge would have the right of way in this instance.
The vehicle stopped at the Menard Court stop sign would be entering the public roadway from a private drive, McClimon wrote. All vehicles entering roadways from private drives must yield to vehicles already on a roadway.
“It can be tough to navigate through (the intersection) when cars get onto Dodge Street,” McClimon said in an interview. “But we don’t have frequent accidents there.”