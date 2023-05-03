The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and staff are assessing a five-acre property in Key West, owned by the Iowa Department of Transportation since the 1950s, to possibly purchase it to house county vehicles.

The Iowa DOT moved to a new facility on the Southwest Arterial recently and offered the Key West property — where the county already pays rent to keep some equipment — to local governments before putting it on the market for other buyers. The County Secondary Roads Department has explored and requested funding for new space to house county equipment each year since at least 2021, due to some equipment currently being parked outside for stretches of the year or parked in leased space like at the Key West DOT property.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.