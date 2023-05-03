The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and staff are assessing a five-acre property in Key West, owned by the Iowa Department of Transportation since the 1950s, to possibly purchase it to house county vehicles.
The Iowa DOT moved to a new facility on the Southwest Arterial recently and offered the Key West property — where the county already pays rent to keep some equipment — to local governments before putting it on the market for other buyers. The County Secondary Roads Department has explored and requested funding for new space to house county equipment each year since at least 2021, due to some equipment currently being parked outside for stretches of the year or parked in leased space like at the Key West DOT property.
Dubuque County staff has done extensive due diligence on the potential purchase of the property in a short amount of time. The DOT has requested that the county communicate interest in the property by May 29. Staff’s analysis put the overall, eventual cost to the county at $800,000 — the DOT’s $500,000 asking price and up to $300,000 in identified improvements which would be needed before long.
County Engineer Russell Weber recommended the purchase as a good answer to space needs.
“I think it was wise to do all of this due diligence,” he said. “As it sits right now, I think it would be a good idea. Yeah, it’s a little more than we need. If you think about a ground-up building, you’re going to get a 40-year building for $800,000 and a little more. But here you have everything you need immediately and potential for the future.”
Dubuque County Project Manager Ed Raber also estimated up to $44,000 a year in utilities and general upkeep if the county purchased the property, based on what the DOT was paying.
“The city requires there be a separator there,” he said. “This depends on how much janitorial time you’d like someone paying attention out there. This is also what I think is full use of water and sewer at the site, based on some bills we have and how costs were going when the DOT was in there.”
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker asked for more information about costs and need before he could make a decision.
“I think we’re missing pieces,” he said. “Because of that, I could see this project potentially escalating in cost significantly.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough acknowledged the future costs, but said she was so far optimistic.
“I feel very good about this,” she said. “Any new piece of property we take on… they all cost money, they all have budget impacts.”
Raber also outlined some environmental contamination on the property, due to the DOT operating it for decades — many under more lax environmental regulations than are now in place. But, staff got a new environmental assessment done before any purchase, which decreases liability, according to the consultant hired for that assessment.
