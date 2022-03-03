Edgewood Locker so far has managed to avoid the workforce shortage that has plagued a range of industries. But owners of the Edgewood, Iowa, meat processor worry that will not always be the case.
“Our employment needs vary throughout time,” said Luke Kerns, one of the locker’s six co-owners. “Right now, we’re not in a panic position. We’re making it. But someone could retire tomorrow or quit tomorrow and we would not be able to fill that position quickly.”
Given those concerns, Kerns was happy to hear that the Iowa House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill on Wednesday that would adopt recommendations of a recent state artisanal butchery task force. Kerns and other meat processors say those recommendations would help bolster their industry.
The task force was created through a law signed last year. Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, supported that and other legislation supporting artisanal butchery in recent years.
“Last year, we did a butchery bill that put some money in a fund that allowed new and existing lockers to expand,” he said. “This is an addition to that, to get more people involved in the industry.”
The bill currently being considered would require the Iowa Department of Education to build a framework for a one-year artisanal butchery certificate program at community colleges. Community colleges that create such a program would be required to use that framework.
Kerns said the bill would give artisanal butchery, the core of his business’ work, the same air of legitimacy the state acknowledges for other skilled trades.
“We think it’s a great opportunity to present an option for young folks who are interested,” he said. “We’d like to have that career be viewed more like a lot of professional, technical trades out there and be compensated as such.”
The bill also could help combat the aging workforce in the artisanal butchery industry, Kerns said.
“If you look at our workforce today, specifically in meat cutting, there’s a good number of them who are six years, six months or six days from retirement,” he said.
Heather Moore, of Rockdale Locker in Maquoketa, said the proposed program gives her more hope for the future workforce as well.
“Most of our workers are reaching the end of their careers — they’re in their 50s or 60s, some in their 40s,” she said. “As far as the next generation, who’s going to be able to take over and have the skills to produce and process food, we don’t know. We think this is a great idea.”
The bill also would require the state’s Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to create and maintain a directory of meat lockers across Iowa, with locations and contact information. It also would require Iowa Workforce Development to create a library of resources for Iowa-based businesses involved in meat processing to receive education and financial assistance.
The bill now heads to the Iowa Senate for consideration.