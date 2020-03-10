Due to growing property valuations and continued economic growth, Manchester City Council members recently approved a “significant” decrease in the city’s levy rate.
But, as city staff notes, this drop comprises just a portion of what makes up the total rate.
“It is a little misleading in the fact that (the resolution) includes only four of the levies that we use,” City Manager Tim Vick said. “The caveat here is the debt service levy is not included. We’ll have that hearing at the end of March.”
Currently, the total city’s levy rate is $15.57 per $1,000, but that figure includes several different areas where the city levies tax.
What was passed includes the regular general levy; the liability, property and self-insurance costs levy; the emergency levy; and FICA & IPERS and other employee benefits levy.
Last year, Manchester’s rate for those four levies was $12.40, but this year it equates to $12.08.
While Manchester’s levy rate has decreased for the past several years, Vick said this year’s rate represents a significant decrease. He estimated that the owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $30 less in taxes.
“Multi-family will decrease even more, and commercial/industrial will see decreases as well,” Vick said.