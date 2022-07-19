GALENA, Ill. — Galena residents along the route of a highway detour can now more easily install fences on their property to mitigate noise and dust.
The City Council recently approved a temporary measure allowing residents of Gear Street to construct fences exceeding 42 inches with a building permit, for which fees would be waived. Fences taller than 42 inches located in the front yard setback typically require a zoning variance, which requires a public hearing and takes about 45 days.
The measure was enacted in response to citizen complaints about a detour on U.S. 20/Illinois 84 through Galena that began June 20. Eastbound highway traffic is being detoured onto Gear and Bench streets, with westbound traffic remaining on the highway.
The project necessitating the detour includes a new roadway, curbs and gutters, storm sewers, sidewalks and shared-use path, relocated water and sanitary facilities and retaining walls. It is scheduled for completion by fall 2024, and the detour is expected to remain in place except during winters.
Residents of Gear Street last month expressed their frustration over noise, fumes and vibrations from increased truck traffic as a result of the detour and asked the council to fast-track the construction of fences.
Under the newly approved measure, fences must be constructed of wood and cannot exceed seven feet. They must be removed within 90 days after the highway is permanently reopened to two‐way traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.