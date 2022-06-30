MANCHESTER, Iowa — With long tubes connecting him to an oxygen tank 24 hours a day, Scott Scott sits in his Manchester apartment awaiting the call he hopes will extend his life.
Scott suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a chronic inflammatory lung disease, which makes it hard to breathe.
“Lung disease runs in my family,” said Scott, who has been on a nationwide waiting list for a lung transplant since February. “My mother died of lung cancer in 2011, and my sister died in her late 50s or early 60s from emphysema.”
Scott’s breathing troubles began about five years ago. Then, he believes he got COVID-19 early in the outbreak, before it was diagnosed, which further aggravated his condition.
“My pulmonologist in Dubuque told me at my age and my health, I would be a good candidate for a lung transplant,” he said. “He sent me to the University of Iowa, and they started in June of last year doing all the prerequisite tests.”
The 58-year-old was told in October that he needed to lose nine pounds before he could be put on the waiting list, which he did.
“The need is probably the most important thing in determining who gets on the transplant list,” Scott said. “They give you a rating, and I am right in the 50% — 50% on the list need (the transplant) more than me, and 50% don’t need it as bad as I do.”
Scott is scheduled to have the surgery at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
“Once on the list, the average wait is about five months, but it can be up to two years,” he said between gasping breaths.
He is surprisingly calm and accepting of his condition and circumstances and said that if it were not for his 6-year-old daughter, Briley, he would have seriously reconsidered the process.
“That’s the reason I am doing it, the reason I am going through it all,” he said. “It will buy me five years, probably. There are people who have lived 10, 12, even 15 years, but they are the 23-year-olds.”
Scott shares custody of his daughter with Briley’s mother, who lives in Dubuque. Every other week, the former truck driver makes the trip to Dyersville to either pick up or drop off Briley.
“It’s a good time to have my daughter,” he said. “I wouldn’t have been around if I was working, so that worked out.”
The 6-year-old knows her dad’s phone number, her mom’s number and their addresses and happily rattles off each to prove it. She understands if the pair happens to be in the car or somewhere else when her dad gets the call, they would immediately head for Iowa City, where Scott’s brother or sister would meet them to care for her until she reunites with her mother.
“When my daughter is not with me, I am just resting up for when she is,” Scott said. “That’s exactly what it amounts to.”
Though Briley doesn’t understand the seriousness of her dad’s condition, she said: “Daddy’s going to get a new lung, and then he doesn’t need oxygen. And then we go places, and he don’t need to worry about how long we stay there and don’t run out of oxygen on the way home.”
Scott, who said he has few fears, said: “My biggest worry is what is going to happen to my kid if something happens to me. If she was 20 now, I would have not a worry in the world, to be honest with you.”
He knows time is not on his side.
“You see yourself progressing, getting worse,” he said. “The things you could do three months ago, you can’t do now. I am in the final stages. And there are things you can do to keep going in that final stage, like staying active. Luckily, I have a 6-year-old.”
Both a realist and an optimist, Scott knows his positive attitude is great medicine.
“I am a firm believer in the medical community, and I think I will outperform the average person as far as recovery time,” he said.
He always has walked a lot and plans on staying active.
“You got to keep moving, and I’m not going to let my illness threaten my kid if I can help it,” he said. “You just fight it and go. You can’t ignore it, but you have to fight it.”
Scott is thankful he comes from a big, supportive family and feels lucky to be on the transplant list.
“There are so many of us, nine of us, though two are gone,” he said. “That was not uncommon then in my generation around here. When people had another kid, it was just like getting a new piece of farm machinery.”
One of Scott’s primary advocates is his older brother, Les Johnson, 70. His sister Gina is the other.
“Our mother would have wanted us to do this for her, and not just for her,” Johnson said.
Retired and feeling “blessed” with good health, Johnson committed to staying with his younger brother the first 30 days and feels Scott is in good hands.
“Everyone at the University of Iowa has been unbelievable,” he said. “... We talked about this. I told Scott if he is in 100%, so am I.”
So, for now, Scott waits for the call he hopes will give him a better life.
“I got a 6-year-old,” he said. “You fight to stay alive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.