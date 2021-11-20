At the Dubuque branch of the NAACP's seventh annual turkey giveaway today at Comiskey Park, the people arrived before the turkeys.
Each year, the local NAACP hands out a trailer full of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. By the time the event started and the trailer pulled up at 11 a.m., dozens of people had already taken a place in line outside of the park pavilion.
"This is the first year I've been here for it," said attendee Vern Motsch.
Motsch, who was one of the first few people in line, plans to serve his turkey at a family gathering.
Each attendee filed through the pavilion, stopping to share their name and show identification before continuing out back to pick up a turkey from the back of a U-Haul trailer.
Attendee Michael Miller, who also arrived before 11 a.m., picked up a bird not long after Motsch.
"Honestly, it's a huge, huge help," Miller said. "It's the only thing we've got lined up for Thanksgiving this year."
He said his seven-person household intends to invite neighbors over to enjoy the turkey.
"Things are really hard for a lot of families right now," Miller said, commenting on the crowd.
The NAACP had 140 birds to hand out this year.
"Usually people start lining up an hour or two before we start opening the doors," said Dubuque NAACP President Anthony Allen.
During the first turkey giveaway, the organization only had about 100 turkeys, though more people showed up.
"Slowly but surely, the community continues to reach out when we do our drive," Allen said.
Last year, the organization brought 165 turkeys and had some left over at the end of the giveaway. Volunteers went door to door to give away the remaining birds, Allen said.
Hy-Vee, Fareway and Dubuque Rescue Mission help support the effort. Past turkey giveaways have been located at other locations downtown such as Multicultural Family Center.
"We try to go where we can serve our people," Allen said.
In the past, the event also featured a free meal with turkey and sides after the giveaway, Allen said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meal hasn't been held for two years, but the turkey giveaway is still going strong.
At the beginning of the giveaway, volunteer Fred Davis was handling the birds.
"God bless you. Happy Thanksgiving," Davis called out as people approached the trailer and he pulled out turkeys.
As the day went on, a few more people trickled in and took a spot in line. The birds are handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
"It usually goes relatively smooth. People understand it's a blessing to get a free turkey," Davis said.
Davis, a member of the NAACP, has volunteered at the annual event for several years now.
"I want to be community-minded because I know there were times when I didn't have a lot and people were able to bless me with a meal," he said.