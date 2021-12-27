ASBURY, Iowa — The City of Asbury this spring will begin work on two new sections of trail to connect Cloie Creek Park and Maple Hills Park.
The Asbury City Council recently awarded a $710,000 bid to construct the 10-foot-wide walking and biking trail.
“This trail will connect our Forest Hills neighborhood with Maple Hills Park, and then from there we already have a trail that connects through Althaus Park and up to Asbury Park,” City Administrator Beth Bonz said. “This gives some additional connectivity between neighborhoods without having to go out on Asbury Road.”
The first section of trail will start at Maple Hills Park and run north to a service road at the Hales Mill Lift Station. The service road runs to Sanibel Lane along the southwest end of Cloie Creek Park.
A second section of trail will connect the service road to Willow Wood Drive between Spruce Wood Drive and Forest Hills Drive.
“We are hoping to start as soon as weather permits,” Bonz said. “There’s going to be two legs to it, but that’ll be done at the same time.”
The project is being funded in part through Iowa’s Transportation Alternatives Program, which distributes federal funding to pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails and safe routes to school projects.
“We were estimating the project to cost $470,000 with $375,000 in federal aid, but that cost has jumped up a bit,” Bonz said. “The bids we received were over what we estimated the project cost to be.”
The Asbury City Council recently voted unanimously to award a $710,292.30 bid for the project to Midwest Concrete Inc. Funds for the project beyond the federal dollars are the responsibility of the city, Bonz said at the meeting. She noted that the city has reserve funds that can be used for trails.
City officials first began discussing the trail two years ago. In council meeting documents, MSA Professional Services told the city that supply-chain restrictions and labor shortages are likely explanations for bids coming in higher than earlier estimates.
The other three bids the city received ranged from $827,147.85 to $980,321.90.
Mayor Jim Adams said connectivity has been a high priority of Asbury residents and the City Council for many years.
“This is one of the final links of connecting our parks, either by a sidewalk or a trail,” Adams said. “We’re looking forward to this last big step for completion.”