State-level charges have been dismissed for a man that police said held a driver at gunpoint and forced her to lead a high-speed chase in Dubuque.

Kayne R. Donath, 22, was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with third-degree kidnapping, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts with a firearm and control of a firearm by a felon.