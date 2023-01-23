MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Julie Furne never thought her efforts to help youth in Jackson County would earn her a trip to the White House, but in February, she will do just that.
As the prevention project coordinator for Jackson County Prevention Coalition, Furne will travel to Washington, D.C., where her organization will receive the Coalition of the Year award from Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America.
Furne said the Coalition of the Year award typically has gone to substance abuse organizations in larger, more urban areas, so she was shocked to see her rural coalition receive the recognition.
“CADCA represents thousands of organizations worldwide, so it’s amazing that we are the ones being recognized,” she said. “We may be small, but we are doing great work here, too.”
Jackson County Prevention Coalition was founded in 2008 as an initiative to curb youth alcohol and substance abuse in the county.
Furne said the organization has taken several steps since its inception to support youth and reduce their use of drugs and alcohol, such as leading marketing campaigns opposing drinking and drug use, conducting responsible beverage seller trainings and lobbying for the passage of a countywide social host ordinance in 2013, which prohibits county residents from allowing youth to consume or possess alcohol on their property, even if they are not present at the time.
Sgt. Darin Risinger, who represents the Maquoketa Police Department on Jackson County Prevention Coalition, said the coalition’s efforts have led to a reduction in alcohol and substance abuse throughout the county.
“We’ve noted a decrease in tobacco use and youth alcohol use,” Risinger said. “There’s been a lot of great work to try to create a better Jackson County.”
In 2012, the Iowa Youth Survey found that 36.8% of participating 11th-grade Jackson County students reported drinking alcohol in the past 30 days. Since then, that percentage has decreased to 21% in the most recent survey in 2021.
As part of receiving the award, Furne and other coalition staff will tour the White House in Washington, D.C., and meet with Iowa congressional representatives.
Once that is done, though, she said Jackson County Prevention Coalition will go back to work helping the county’s youth.
“We are not done,” Furne said. “We are going to keep moving forward and keep doing the great work we do.”
