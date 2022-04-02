MANCHESTER, Iowa — West Delaware Community School Board members recently approved payments for licensed staff, administrators and directors, as well as for all hourly staff.
The payment will compensate those staff omitted from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan to use COVID-19 relief money to compensate school personnel for their work during the pandemic.
While giving $1,000 bonuses to classroom teachers, the governor’s plan omitted school counselors, administrators, directors, instructional coaches and hourly staff.
The $1,000 payment will cover 14 licensed staff omitted from the governor’s plan, with anyone who started after the start of the 2021-22 school year receiving a prorated amount.
A $500 retention bonus will be paid to all 125 hourly staff in the district, with the requirement that those paid finish the school year to qualify. A prorated amount will be given to those who began after the start of the school year.
The extra amount to compensate those omitted will cost the district about $75,000.
Superintendent Dr. Kristen Rickey said the payment is a matter of fairness.
“I feel like everyone in the district has been working really hard,” she said. “Administrators have worked hard; our associates are covering for one another — we are just as short on associates as we are on teachers. Our teachers have made changes as to how they instruct, not just this year, but all through COVID-19.
“Our custodians are taking a lot of extra time spraying down tables. Our bus drivers have put themselves in harm’s way in the beginning of the virus. Our food service staff, we know what they did in the summer. Our finance director has been talking about how to leverage the funds appropriately. I feel pretty strongly that either everybody gets something or we don’t. Because otherwise, it makes people feel like their work doesn’t matter.”