On a recent Thursday afternoon, Jorge Mauricio Castaneda already had filled out his schedule for the coming days with plans to give rides to people who needed them.
Earlier in the day, he had driven two people down to Iowa City, one to the hospital and another to an eye appointment. The next day, Castaneda was scheduled to take someone else to an appointment. The following Monday, he was set to give another person a ride to Crescent Community Health Center.
Most of the people Castaneda assists are members of the local Guatemalan community, for whom he provides rides and translation services and otherwise helps however he is needed.
“It’s giving back to the community,” Castaneda said. “At some point in your life, you depend on the community for something, so it’s a way to pay back. It’s a way to help whoever needs help.”
Since his retirement in 2017, Castaneda has carved out a niche working with local Guatemalan immigrants and other members of the Spanish-speaking community. Castaneda came to the U.S. from Guatemala when he was 19 and recalls learning the hard way to navigate U.S. culture.
“I know they need the help, and there’s nobody else that can help them, and they relate to me because I’m from there,” he said. “And at the same time, I also try to teach them more of the culture here.”
Castaneda’s efforts have included helping to found Tri-State Volunteer Immigrant Appointment Transport Service, which helps meet transportation, food, housing and other needs for the Guatemalan community. But his work extends beyond his affiliation with any formal group.
Castaneda offers his time to give people rides to appointments or to hop on a phone call with a clinic or attorney to serve as a translator. He has aided young people who need help getting vaccinations or navigating educational needs.
He helped VIATS deliver food to families during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he assists the group in its efforts to connect new moms with diapers and milk and other items they need to care for a newborn.
Castaneda said his goal in working with local immigrants is to help them become self-sufficient.
“If I do everything for them, they’re not going to learn,” he said. “I have to show them where to go to pay their fees for their license plate. I need to show them where to go to make an application for their son or daughter’s passport.”
Catherine Caitlin and Tammy White, who also helped start Tri-State VIATS, said Castaneda has dedicated his life to helping members of the Guatemalan community.
He helps people when they run into issues with getting a lease or if they get a traffic ticket and need to appear in court. Local schools call on him if they need help communicating with a family.
“He helps solve the day-to-day problems that people have,” Caitlin said. “That’s where most of his time goes, to be honest, so the impact is that they’re able to keep their heads above water, they’re able to keep going.”