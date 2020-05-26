The piercing, final notes of taps lingered among the leafy trees, followed by the mournful sound of bagpipes and a sharp, whip-like crack of a rifle salute.
Standing at attention, veteran Tom Walsh gazed at the flapping flag just off Delhi Street in Dubuque and thought of the veterans buried without their fellow brothers in arms at their graveside.
“Ninety percent of what we do are funerals, and we’ve been cut off,” said Walsh, a member of Dubuque American Legion Post 6’s honor guard, which provides funeral and graveside ceremonies for deceased veterans. “We haven’t done any funerals because of the virus. We can’t do what we need to do for our veterans that have passed away.
“In our minds, we covered probably 100 different veterans in our heads today — ones (whose funerals) that we’ve missed because of the virus. So, yeah, it’s really struck home on us.”
About 200 people lined the sidewalks on either side of Delhi Street to mark a Memorial Day upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing communities to honor the nation’s deceased veterans with smaller, more subdued ceremonies.
Instead of a parade — which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns — veterans, their families, friends and neighbors, many wearing masks, gathered in front of the American Legion for a short, solemn ceremony.
“This was actually a last-minute idea we came up with,” Walsh said. “So I talked to (fellow post members) and I said, ‘Can we do something?’ And we put it together last week. We had no idea if one person was going to show up or 10. When we planned this, we didn’t care if anybody showed up. We did it for ourselves ... and to take care of our veterans.”
Veterans, along with nursing home residents, have made up a significant portion of U.S. deaths in the global pandemic .
“Seeing the number of veterans that are at homes that are dying ... some of them just 70 — I’ll be 65 this year — is the (hardest) part,” said retired Brig. Gen. Bob Felderman. “Every time you do the taps, and every time you do the color guard and the (rifle) volley, you get the gut feeling. And the gut feeling is, ‘I’m still alive, and they’re not.’ That’s what it comes down to.
“This event is to celebrate those who passed. ... It’s about remembering them and keeping their (memory) alive by honoring them.”
The Army veteran gathered other members of the Dubuque American Legion post last week at Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens to perform and record the same ceremony to be shared Monday with veterans at Stonehill Franciscan Services in Dubuque, including one of their own, who are forced to isolate due to the virus.
“We feel like we’re missing (them)” Walsh said. “There’s quite a few veterans out at Stonehill, and we’re used to going to Stonehill at least once a year and dong a color guard just for them. But, unfortunately, we can’t do it this year. So we did it all on tape and sent it to them.”
Vietnam veteran Larry West, 75, of Dubuque, said he was impressed by the ceremony and turnout.
“The social distancing, that makes it different. Other than that, it’s about the same, I believe,” said West, who served as an engineering officer in the Navy. “I think it’s a good show of patriotism. ... I just think about this great country we have, and it’s worth putting your life on the line for.
“I think these celebrations really remind us of that — that we can give back to our country.”