MANCHESTER, Iowa — A judge has reiterated that owners of a now-shuttered Manchester roadside zoo must pay their court-ordered fine or face an additional contempt charge.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley recently issued an order stating that a $70,000 contempt fine she previously imposed on Tom and Pam Sellner, of Cricket Hollow Animal Park, remains in effect.
“The payments owed on the contempt have not been stayed and therefore if the payments have not been made pursuant to the prior order, the (Sellners) may be facing another contempt,” documents state.
Ackley previously ordered that the Sellners pay the fine after finding them guilty of contempt for animals missing during a two-day animal rescue operation in 2019.
The initial order, which also closed the zoo, was issued following a civil trial during which Ackley found the animals’ living conditions “deplorable” and declared the zoo to be a public nuisance.
A contempt hearing took place in January. The plaintiffs, assisted by Animal Legal Defense Fund, argued that the Sellners violated the initial court order by removing animals from their property prior to rescue operations.
The Sellners were subsequently fined $500 per missing animal over the two-day rescue, totaling $70,000.
Monthly $1,000 payments were supposed to start Nov. 1, but none have been made.
Joey Hoover, the Sellners’ attorney, previously told the Telegraph Herald that he believed the fine was paused until Ackley considered his motion for reconsideration in the case.
The motion argued that the couple was receiving “double punishment,” as they were being fined twice for the same animals.
In a response to the motion, Brandon Underwood, attorney for the plaintiffs, argued that the fine did not double punish the Sellners but instead covered two separate acts of contempt: removing the animals initially and then returning them at a later date.
Ackley’s most recent order also clarifies that two separate acts of contempt occurred.
The order also states that the Sellners and their friends “assisted in thwarting” the operation, as animals were missing on the first rescue date and reappeared on the second rescue date.
“The (Sellners) assisted in falsifying documents and assisted in attempting to hide the animals that were not returned,” the order also states. “The (Sellners) also either intentionally or negligently caused the death of some of the animals.”
Hoover said that he now plans to file a motion for discretionary review so that an appellate court reviews Ackley’s order and fine.
He added that he still disagrees with the ruling and that the Sellners are being double punished.
“The big concern overall is that a ruling like this gives outside groups the ability to go around suing because they disagree with how animals are being treated,” Hoover said. “It could have a crippling effect on the agriculture business in Iowa if farmers are fighting lawsuits like this.”