MANCHESTER, Iowa — West Delaware High School’s Agricultural Education Lab offers freshmen through seniors hands-on cattle experience.
The project was launched in 2016 with an investment of $43,000. The district received $10,000 in funding, and the remainder was raised by students with community assistance and support. A small barn was added in 2018.
Ag Educator and FFA adviser Rachel Findling joined the team in January 2022. She greatly enjoys connecting the 147 enrolled students to new agricultural experiences and introducing them to proper animal husbandry and welfare.
Students care for two cows and two calves, engaging in chores daily, on weekends and throughout the summer. Responsibilities include feeding, cleaning the automatic waterer and performing general health checks. When it’s calving season, calving checks are added to their to-do lists. Weekend chores aren’t the most popular, according to Findling.
Beyond hands-on animal care, students are learning about teamwork and responsibility, as well as the business side of beef. With so many students involved, Findling knew decision-making committees were a necessity.
The animal lab committee is tasked with chores, scheduling, research and connecting with community members for supplies and assistance. Currently, they are in conversation with Cam Schulte, of Schulte CattleQuip, about acquiring a cattle chute.
In addition to Schulte, community members Josh Hilby and Al Krogmann contribute regularly to the program. Krogmann is the “boots on the ground guy,” according to Findling. “If we have any issues, he’s out here to help.” When they faced calving challenges, Krogmann stepped in and “taught students how to pull a calf correctly.”
The program is student-led with community and educator support. Students guide the business decision-making process, pitching ideas such as going grass-fed to reduce feed costs.
Currently, there are two mother and daughter pairs, a Simmental and an Angus. Students choose names for calves, this year going with Georgey, who will eventually become Mama G, and Glory, a name inspired by her father, Honor.
Both cows calved in the middle of the night, discovered by a student on chore duty the next day. This summer, cameras will be installed so the team can monitor calving by cell phone.
“Once the calves were born, students were bummed they couldn’t get out of school for calving checks anymore,” said Findling.
With 300 agricultural programs in Iowa, there are at most 50 with animal labs, according to Findling, whose brother is also an ag educator. At the top of his wish list is an experiential education lab.
At this point, the animal lab committee plans to “focus on genetics and how they affect the phenotypes,” said Findling. They are “interested in quality over quantity. They want to raise high-quality pure-bred Simmentals.”
