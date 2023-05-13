Education lab
Rachel Findling, Wes Delaware High School agriculture educator, is extremely grateful for the community support that made the animal lab possible.

 Erin LaBelle

MANCHESTER, Iowa — West Delaware High School’s Agricultural Education Lab offers freshmen through seniors hands-on cattle experience.

The project was launched in 2016 with an investment of $43,000. The district received $10,000 in funding, and the remainder was raised by students with community assistance and support. A small barn was added in 2018.

