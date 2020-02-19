In just under five weeks, Peter Teahen and John Ockenfels will take off from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a flight around the world.
They will spend 51 days traveling the globe, making stops in more than a dozen countries as they seek to raise awareness — and money — to help eradicate polio worldwide.
“We want to help you help save lives,” Teahen told members of the Rotary Club of Dubuque on Tuesday.
Teahen, of Cedar Rapids, and Ockenfels, of Swisher, spoke with members of the Dubuque Rotary Club ahead of their Flight to End Polio, through which they are raising money to support Rotary International’s PolioPlus program.
“This started off to be a trip, and it really turned into a journey for the last two years,” Teahen said.
The two plan to leave from Cedar Rapids in late March to embark on their journey in a 1978 Piper Lance, a single-engine airplane. Over the next several weeks, they will make 29 landings around the globe in countries including Portugal, Greece, Pakistan, Thailand, Japan and Russia.
Just 700 pilots have ever made the journey around the world in a single-engine craft, Teahen said.
“For a single-engine airplane, it’s an extremely rare event,” he said.
Teahen and Ockenfels have extensively planned their route, accounting for factors such as where they can get fuel and the addition of a fuel bladder tank for transoceanic flights.
They also showed attendees of Tuesday’s meeting an immersion suit each will wear to protect them in case they have to have to make an emergency landing over water.
“We’ve made a commitment to our wives,” Ockenfels said. “We’re doing everything we can to make this flight intelligent and safe and get from point A to point B.”
As the two travel the world, they will be connecting with local Rotary groups for meetings and events to share their story and to raise awareness and funds for their cause. The two are self-funding the flight, so all the money they raise can go to combating polio.
“We’re hoping to raise $1 million on this project, and we think we can do it,” Teahen said.
Rotary International has been part of efforts to eliminate polio for decades. Over the years, Rotary has helped immunize more than 2.5 billion people against the disease, according to the organization.
And while polio has been eliminated in many parts of the world, work still remains to be done before it is fully eradicated, Teahen said.
“It can rear its ugly head and keep going,” he said.
Charles Weber, foundation chairman for the Dubuque Rotary Club, said he appreciated seeing Teahen and Ockenfels pair up their adventure with supporting a cause.
The local Rotary Club over the years has raised money for a variety of international projects, and members each year contribute to Rotary International’s efforts to fight polio, he said.
“It really has resulted in a lot more kids not getting these diseases,” he said.