MANCHESTER, Iowa — In a year marked by COVID-19 protocols, quarantines and multiple learning models, West Delaware County Community School District leaders saw stress levels rising among staff.
They decided to combat that with a practice they started using with students in recent years — providing them a space to step away and refocus.
School counselors in recent months have helped establish staff “refocus rooms” at each of the district’s campuses, with an aim of helping teachers focus on self-care. That, in turn, better equips them to serve students, said Alicia Soppe, school counselor at West Delaware Middle School.
“As we were brainstorming, what are the stressors right now and is there anything we can do to respond, having an area that they could go to was some small thing we could do to try to take some of the stress off their plate,” she said.
The refocus rooms are equipped with items such as comfortable chairs, coloring books, puzzles, healthy snacks, light therapy devices, punching bags and stationary bikes with a desk.
“This staff refocus area is a quiet place they could go,” Soppe said. “They can work … or they could just go and sit back and listen to one of the calming apps or use the light therapy.”
The new spaces were funded with a portion of a $50,000 grant from Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region. School leaders are working on a variety of projects with region funding, including establishing a Zen garden at each campus with benches, a table, hammocks and plants for students and staff to use.
Soppe said the efforts fit in with professional development this year aimed at helping staff understand self-care for themselves and for their students.
Shari Soppe, a school counselor at West Delaware High School, said staff members that she has heard from so far report that they use the room if they need a break. She said that with the many challenges students and staff have faced in the last year, it was important to provide them a space to address additional needs.
“I think allowing open areas for our students and staff to do that … was the main focus,” Shari Soppe said. “We just knew that that was something that everyone could benefit from.”
Alicia Soppe noted that providing the spaces for staff ultimately benefits students. Teachers whose emotions are regulated can, in turn, respond to students who are stressed out to help them calm down, too.
“If the staff is stressed out, students come in; they feel that; their stress level increases,” Alicia Soppe said, “... But if our staff is calm and in a good place and doing well, then they can manage the environment and provide that for our students.”