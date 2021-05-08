A man who illegally returned to the United States and was convicted of a sex crime while living in Dubuque County has been sentenced to federal prison.
Moises Suarez-Garcia, 39, recently was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal re-entry into the U.S. He must serve one year of supervised release after that term. There is no parole in the federal system.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Iowa states that Suarez-Garcia is a Guatemalan citizen who was living in Dubuque, though state court documents indicated he was living in Farley, Iowa, when he sexually assaulted a woman at a residence there in November 2019. Documents state that Suarez lied to lure a woman into a room, locked the door and raped her.
He originally was charged with third-degree sexual abuse-forcible rape, but he entered an Alford plea of guilty to a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
He was sentenced to two years in prison for that crime.
The press release issued Friday stated that authorities “learned through their investigation that Suarez-Garcia had been removed from the United States in 2012 but had since illegally re-entered.”