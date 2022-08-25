A longtime Dubuque tailor who made about 50 suits a year during his peak in the 1950s and ’60s died 25 years ago.
Rocco Buda was a native of Italy whose mother sent him to learn the trade of tailoring in his youth.
Buda came to the United States in 1938 and worked in the wardrobe department at Paramount Studios in Hollywood during the era of star actors Gary Cooper and Tyrone Power. He moved to Dubuque in 1951.
Buda set up shop in what was the American Trust Building downtown. He used a century-old black Singer sewing machine throughout his Dubuque career. He kept tailoring until shortly before his death in 1997.
A former art gallery was named after Buda, as is a current park on Loras Boulevard.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on his death in its Aug. 22, 1997, edition.
The century-old black Singer sewing machine sits silent in Rocco The Tailor’s Shop, high in the American Trust Building downtown.
Rocco Salvatore Buda died Thursday at the age of 76 after a six-month battle with cancer.
“He’s what you’d call a true friend,” said Jim Hentges, of Dubuque, who said he felt like he’d known Rocco most of his life.
“He made several suits for me,” said Allan Carew, a Dubuque attorney. “He was always very proud of his workmanship and wanted to be sure it fit just right before he’d let you walk out the door.
“My wife and I thought he was a very sweet man,” Carew said. “We’re going to miss him.”
J. Bruce Meriwether didn’t use Rocco as his personal tailor, but the former banker knew about Rocco’s work for his good friend, the late Nick Schrup.
“He did beautiful work. I always admired his work,” said Meriwether, acting president of University of Dubuque. “He was a very well-read person and the consummate gentleman. He had that old-world flavor, and he didn’t lose that. He was very respectful of people. I think that’s why so many people patronized his business.”
Rocco was practically an institution downtown. You could count on seeing him walk through the plaza at midday to get a cup of coffee, Carew said.
And he could often be spotted at Dubuque Greyhound Park and Casino.
“I don’t think he missed a day at the track,” Hentges said.
But his friend insists Rocco wasn’t a compulsive gambler.
“He’d bet $2 a race on the dogs. He never hurt himself.”
But did he win?
“Rocco was a winner at everything in life,” Hentges said.
Rocco was born in the town of Calabria, tucked in the mountains of southern Italy. He came to the United States in 1938 and made his way to Dubuque in 1951.
He saw tailoring as an art form, and his work was a labor of love. Rocco’s shop resonated with the sounds of the opera records he loved, playing on an old phonograph.
