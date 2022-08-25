08227008
Buy Now

Dubuque tailor Rocco Buda died in 1997.

 Dave Kettering

A longtime Dubuque tailor who made about 50 suits a year during his peak in the 1950s and ’60s died 25 years ago.

Rocco Buda was a native of Italy whose mother sent him to learn the trade of tailoring in his youth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.