Charges have been dismissed for a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and threatening her sister with a gun last year.
Jaron S. Baldwin, 35, of Milwaukee, was previously charged in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, carrying weapons, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, assault causing bodily injury and false imprisonment.
All of the charges were dismissed on a motion by the Dubuque County Attorney's Office. Baldwin's trial was previously scheduled to start Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The motion states that the complaining witnesses are "unavailable/not cooperative with (the) prosecution" and that "insufficient additional evidence exists to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."
Court documents state that Lillian E. Brooks, 26, of Dubuque, reported on Aug. 31, 2020, that her boyfriend, Baldwin, became upset over a comment she made about another man on Facebook. Baldwin began hitting her in the face and pulled her back into the apartment by the hair when she tried to leave. Baldwin also choked her until she lost consciousness.
Brooks' sister, Bathsheba M. Brooks, 43, of Dubuque, then came to the apartment to drop off Lillian Brooks' children. Documents state Bathsheba Brooks tried to call 911 when she learned of the assault, but Baldwin took her phone.
Baldwin then went to his vehicle, grabbed a pistol and pointed it at Bathsheba Brooks, documents state.