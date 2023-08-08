Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
POTOSI, Wis. – An annual fire department fundraising event will feature about 1,300 pounds of fish.
The 63rd annual Potosi Fire Department Catfish Festival will be held Aug. 13 in the Grant County community.
A downtown parade will be held at 10 a.m. with a fish meal beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing until the fish is sold out.
The cost is $13 per meal with dine-in or carry-out options.
The event also features a beer tent, beanbag tournament, kids’ games, bounce houses, a kids’ mini tractor pull and a raffle with cash prizes.
