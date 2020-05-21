A Dubuque woman who reported becoming seriously ill after eating at a national sandwich chain recently dropped a lawsuit claiming the company knowingly served alfalfa sprouts that potentially were contaminated.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter granted a motion filed by attorneys for Kahler Folkedahl, 22, to dismiss the lawsuit against Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Jimmy John’s Franchise LLC, and MBS Enterprises LLC. Folkedahl had sought damages related to medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, reimbursement of court costs and other damages.
The suit, filed by Hammer Law Firm, of Dubuque, and national food safety litigation specialists Ron Simon & Associates, of Houston, alleged Jimmy John’s officials continued serving alfalfa sprouts on sandwiches after multiple E. coli outbreaks over a period of more than 10 years.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported in January that 22 people in the state were infected with a particular strain of E. coli. According to the petition, state officials “concluded that Jimmy John’s restaurants were the outbreak vehicle.”
Folkedahl purchased a sandwich from Jimmy John’s and a few days later began experiencing symptoms consistent with E. coli poisoning during the time of the outbreak, her attorneys wrote. However, follow-up genetic testing revealed she was infected with a different strain of E. coli than the one the U.S. Food and Drug Administration linked to clover sprouts from Jimmy John’s Restaurants, said food-poisoning attorney Dr. Anthony Coveny, with Ron Simon & Associates.
“She may still have gotten E. coli from Jimmy John’s. Often, products are contaminated with two or three strains, but this one is not listed with the FDA,” Coveny said. “We don’t pursue a claim unless it’s epidemiologically proven. ... We’re not ambulance chasers.”
Jimmy John’s since has pulled sprouts from all of its U.S. locations.