PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — On a windy day, drivers heading along Wisconsin 80 south of Platteville can get a good whiff of the sweet, earthy odor of cannabis.
The smell comes from the more than 10,000 hemp plants growing on Brady Vondra’s family farm.
Some of the stalks are 7 feet tall and resemble small Christmas trees. After three months in the field, the plants are covered in ripening buds, almost ready for harvest.
Wisconsin hemp farmers are nearing the end of the state’s second outdoor growing season.
“It was definitely a learning experience from start to finish,” Vondra said.
With so many unknowns in cultivating the new crop — which has not been planted in the state for decades — he is unsure what to expect when he harvests his plants within the next week. Everything has been a process of trial and error.
“I’m a risk-taker, but I’m cautious,” Vondra said. “I would say that I’m cautiously optimistic.”
GROWING SEASON
Hemp has more than 25,000 identified uses, but one of its most lucrative derivatives is cannabidiol, or CBD. Unlike THC — the compound responsible for giving marijuana users a “high” — CBD does not cause intoxication or euphoria.
To be considered legal hemp and not marijuana, which remains an illegal drug in Wisconsin, the plant must contain no more than 0.3% THC.
In the tri-state region, Illinois has entered its first outdoor growing season, while cultivation will remain illegal in Iowa until 2020.
In Wisconsin, the state issued more than 170 growing licenses in Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in 2019, covering a total of about 1,200 acres.
Not all farmers who received a license grew hemp, but the state will not know how many acres were planted until the conclusion of the harvest.
Vondra lost some of the plants in his 5.2-acre crop due to excessively warm soil and heavy rains. They also competed with weeds for growing space.
Few herbicides have been approved for use on hemp, requiring Vondra to hire workers to weed by hand.
Josh Kamps, an agricultural educator at University of Wisconsin-Extension in Lafayette County, recently visited Vondra’s farm to examine his hemp field.
Unlike other crops, the variety grown for CBD often lacks the density to form a shade canopy that suppresses weeds. But too much density can promote the spread of disease, such as mildew.
“It’s that balance because a (hemp) plant needs room to grow and still have the airflow … for plant health,” Kamps said.
In Illinois, Phillip Alberti, a commercial agriculture educator with University of Illinois Extension, said farmers have experienced infestations of Japanese beetles, aphids and Eurasian hemp borer.
“We’ve seen a lot of activity this year — a lot of feeding — but to say that they have been a problem or how detrimental they will be to the final product, we can’t say quite yet,” he said. “It’s all so new, we are taking it in as observation.”
RETURN
Vondra estimates that, by the conclusion of harvest, he will have invested about $50,000 into producing his crop.
While the return could vary significantly based upon the quantity of CBD that Vondra’s plants contain and the amount of dried biomass each plant produces, he might earn several hundred thousand dollars.
A recent test indicated his plants contain 0.12% THC and about 5% CBD.
Vondra hopes to increase his CBD levels by allowing the plants to remain in the field for a few more days, but if the THC spikes above the limit, state officials will force him to destroy his entire crop.
Staff from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are crisscrossing the state conducting tests to measure THC content.
Melody Walker, DATCP pest survey and control section chief, said one crop recently tested “hot” and was destroyed. However, she has not encountered that situation often.
“This year, growers are taking samples to private labs more frequently before we come to take a sample,” she said.
HARVEST
Growing hemp has not been as challenging or nerve-wracking as Vondra anticipates the upcoming harvest will be. Then, the real work will begin.
“It’s been a lot of sleepless nights,” he said.
Vondra plans to hire hands to hand-cut each plant, debud the stalks and dry the biomass before it is bagged and sold to a processor.
He hopes to move his plants from field to market within two weeks — an admittedly ambitious goal.
Vondra is satisfied with his first experience trying the new crop.
“I always say, if you’re going to grow hemp, start slow. Start small,” he said. “Do something you can manage.”