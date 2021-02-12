Winter Carnival Weekend
Today through Sunday, Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa, Galena, Ill.
Due to the extreme temperatures forecasted, many outdoor activities are at your own risk or canceled. The free, annual winter celebration still will feature activities including crafts, a caricature artist, sledding, snowshoeing, ice skating and a bonfire at the ice rink. More information: 815-777-5000 or eagleridge.com.
Ice Lantern Festival
4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, downtown Mineral Point, Wis.
Stroll throughout historic downtown and see ice lanterns created by artists, businesses, Mineral Point High School art students and townspeople. Lanterns are made of ice by Mother Nature and are powered by a single candle. More information: http://artsmp.org