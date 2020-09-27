As positive numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Dubuque County, local officials expressed concerns last week about the official count of folks tested not rising as fast as it should.
Recently, following direction from the federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, long-term care facilities have been using rapid- response antigen testing machines to test residents and staff twice weekly for the coronavirus.
Sunnycrest Manor received one of those testing machines more than two weeks ago and has reported its number of tests taken and positives or negatives since. Administrator Cris Kirsch has said the staff and residents at Sunnycrest number 270.
“Just at Sunnycrest Manor, we know that all of their residents and staff have to be tested twice a week now,” said County Supervisor Ann McDonough, at a board meeting last week. “That’s one of around 10 long-term care facilities in the county. We should be seeing thousands of more tests there every week.”
McDonough said she is concerned that she is not seeing the rise in the number of tests, as reported on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus dashboard, that she should, given how frequently some residents are being retested.
IDPH COVID-19 spokesperson Amy McCoy explained why those retests will not increase the number of individuals tested as reported by the state.
“Individuals are represented only once on the dashboard,” she said. “For Iowans who get tested more than once, the latest result is used, the older one is removed. For a person with multiple negative tests, we count only the most recent date of test. For a person with multiple positive tests, we count the second positive only if the positive occurs greater than 90 days from the previous positive test (per CDC guidelines for an individual who tests positive multiple times).”
Then, late Friday afternoon, a release from McCoy announced that IDPH would be adding 27,000 tests from long-term care facilities to the state dashboard’s antigen testing numbers.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said that was a surprise to her, too. But she said that this was part of a new system the state needed to develop.
“The state had to create a new way for them to report, mostly because they are going to have so many numbers,” she said. “Now, there’s a backlog of testing, based on when the facilities began running the tests.”
Corrigan said she knew some nursing homes had not yet received their machines.
Lambert acknowledged that if the state were to count each of the twice-weekly tests being administered to folks at long-term care facilities, those who work in health care, etc. that the county’s positivity rate would go down. But, she said, that is not her focus.
“I can’t change the way they have their system set up,” she said. “But, being in public health, to me, once we had our first positive case, our mission has been the same — prevention, educating the public.”
Lambert stressed that county residents trust only credible sources of information for health guidance.