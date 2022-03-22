CASCADE, Iowa – Cascade City Council members recently unanimously voted to raise the rates for season passes to the municipal swimming pool.

The new rates are $85 for individuals, $150 for families and $175 for families with a babysitter. Daily passes will remain at $5.

Interim City Administrator Chris Ball presented the recommendation for the new rates that came from the city park board.

“Ball stated the park board researched several pools in the area to come up with the new rates,” according to council meeting minutes.

Council members also approved a $146,901 bid from Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete for a Buchanan Street Northwest alley project.

