An area agency managing a housing help hotline recently reported that housing instability calls have risen sharply in recent years and remained high in months when the need typically drops.
Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa has requested more than $200,000 from Dubuque County’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding to help dozens of families on the brink of homelessness avoid that fate.
In the organization’s pitch to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, Jennifer Walker — who oversees CSEI — reported that the agency had received an unusually high number of calls since the beginning of 2021.
“We had approximately 500 calls in 2019 and 2020. Our team took more than four times the number of housing instability calls (2,033) in 2021 alone,” she said. “And housing instability calls doubled in 2021, from the beginning to the ending of the year and into 2022.”
And those calls have continued during parts of the year they usually do not.
“In typical years, we see a decline in calls in October, November and December,” Walker said. “People tend to find family and friends to stay with over the holidays. They go inside to shelters or do what they can do. In 2021, this didn’t happen. In the first quarter of 2022, this didn’t happen. Our calls have continued to be high and to increase.”
Community Solutions does not just take the calls for various agencies, its staff provides case management for qualifying callers. In an emailed response Friday, Walker told the Telegraph Herald that staff members have gleaned various reasons for the increase — most tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We believe with the ongoing pandemic, including new variants appearing, housing instability calls jumped again in December (2021), to the highest number for the year,” she said. “Also, with inflation and the increased cost in everything from groceries to gasoline, there’s a lot of anxiety for people. If a person was on the financial edge before, the current economic situation isn’t going away any time in the near future.”
Community Solutions’ pitch is for $218,376 to keep 24 people on the brink of homelessness housed for a year. Walker asserted that because homelessness can lead to indigent health care and/or a jail stay, the county would actually save more than $700,000 by keeping those 24 people housed.
Supervisor Ann McDonough commiserated with the housing insecure the program would help, but wondered if this approach was the best way to address a long-term problem.
“You make well the case that it’s cheaper for the county to literally keep a person in a house for a year than it is for them to be homeless,” she said. “But $10,000 per person … There’s a disconnect between that and the general population we all serve. I appreciate that we don’t see stability in housing. But what you’re asking us to do doesn’t provide any more stability in affordable housing. I don’t see how we strategically make a difference here.”
The Board of Supervisors will consider this request along with others for ARPA funds to address the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.