A Dubuque teen on Friday was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a series of crimes that included two shootings.
Isaiah D. Bogovich, 18, of 2257 Jackson St., pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm, two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, participating in a riot and fifth-degree theft.
He originally was charged with attempted murder, reckless use of a firearm resulting in serious injury and two counts each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, first-degree harassment and carrying weapons, but some of those charges were reduced or dismissed as part of a plea deal.
“These are very serious charges and very serious matters, and I don’t take them lightly in any way,” said Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter. “On the other hand, I do want to say you are very young. And when I read through these, I shook my head a little bit, and sort of said to myself, ‘I hope you learn a lot from this.’
“I really, truly, don’t want to see you back ... in court. And I hope you make some changes that, obviously, need to be made.”
Both the prosecution and the defense recommended the 10-year sentence as part of the plea deal.
Neither Bogovich, who appeared via closed-circuit TV from the Dubuque County Jail, nor his attorney made a statement on his behalf related to the sentencing.
In a written guilty plea, Bogovich admitted to shooting at Josiah D. Lee, then 21, of Dubuque, at about 11:30 p.m. July 9 in the area of West Locust and Foye streets. City traffic camera and private security camera footage showed Bogovich chasing Lee while shooting at him.
Police located several 9 mm spent shell casings in the area.
Six days later, police responded to 515 Pickett St. at 12:55 a.m. to investigate a shooting. They found Randy F. Jackson, then 18, of Cascade, Iowa, with a gunshot wound in his back.
Bogovich was a passenger in a vehicle and had the driver stop in front of Lee’s residence at 515 Pickett St. Bogovich exited the car and began shooting at people gathered on the porch and inside the residence before getting back in the car and fleeing, he admitted in his guilty plea.
After getting back in the vehicle, Bogovich accidentally fired his gun, hitting Jackson, who also was a passenger. Bogovich then ran from the vehicle while its occupants dialed 911, according to authorities.
Bogovich also admitted to “willingly joining an unlawful assembly that was gathered in a violent manner.”
Court documents state that Bogovich and six other people pulled a then-17-year-old boy out of a home and assaulted him on May 3, “punching him, kicking him, throwing a bicycle at him and throwing a scooter at him, all while he is on the ground in the fetal position.”