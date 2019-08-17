ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury police officers soon will receive new body cameras after the purchase was approved by City Council members this week.
The current cameras have been in use for three years, according to Chief Tom Henneberry.
“Each officer will have a body camera issued to them,” he said. “It allows for transparency, but we also use them as a training tool.”
The city will pay $5,856.50 for the body cameras and first year of software support. The cost of annual software updates and support over the next four years will total $2,986.50 per year.
Henneberry added that the body cameras will dock and upload to a cloud system that will store the camera’s footage.