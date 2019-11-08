FENNIMORE, Wis. — A former Fennimore police officer has been accused of repeatedly sexual assaulting a minor more than one decade ago.
Zachary Hogenson, 31, faces Class C felony charges in Grant County Circuit Court. The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred in 2007 and 2008 involving a then-14-year-old girl.
A criminal complaint was filed earlier this month by an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy, whose department oversaw the investigation, beginning in May.
According to court documents, the deputy interviewed the victim, now 25 years old, who reported in June that she met Hogenson in 2007 and had repeated sexual encounters with him through 2008 at locations in Grant County. At that time, she was 14 years old and Hogenson was 19.
The victim described the sexual activity as “something she did not want to do,” court documents stated.
Hogenson was employed by the Fennimore Police Department from November 2018 to July 2019, when he left to prepare for full-time employment with the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Fennimore Police Chief Chris French informed the agency in June that Hogenson was employed with the department in a part-time capacity, but was not filling any shifts during the probe.
French declined to comment on the case for fear of compromising the Grant County District Attorney's Office's investigation into the matter.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said the case was referred to Iowa County for investigation because Hogenson previously applied for a job with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department before the allegations surfaced.
“Although we didn’t hire him, we felt it best to have an agency outside of Grant County conduct the investigation,” he said in an email.
Hogenson was booked into the Monroe County Jail on Thursday and released on a signature bond that same day.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 12 in Grant County Circuit Court.